Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

(Baby) boy meets world—well, in a few months.
Danielle Fishel took to Instagram on May 5 to announce she and her husband Jensen Karp are expecting their second child. The news came on a very special day as it also marked the actress' 40th birthday.
"F O R T Y!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life."
In the message, the Boy Meets World alum reflected on her life so far. "I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security," she continued. "Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time. I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2."
The Topanga star then shared her "birthday wish" for all of her followers, asking them to "tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might."
Fishel and Karp are already the proud parents to son Adler Lawrence Karp, who was born in June 2019. The couple welcomed the little one four weeks earlier than expected after learning he had fluid in his lungs. The newborn was in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles for three weeks.
"The thing I learned very quickly about the NICU is no one's in a rush," she said during an October 2019 appearance on E!'s Daily Pop. "The baby is dictating and that's the way it should be."
That December, Fishel told Good Morning America a recent x-ray showed her son's lungs were clear of fluid. And today, she continues to share her motherhood experiences, from explaining why she doesn't post photos of Adler's face on social media to writing about how she deals with "mom guilt."
"For as long as I can remember, I've dreamed of being a mom," she wrote in an essay for GMA. "I looked forward to sleepless nights, poopy diapers and being so enamored with my baby that I lost hours of my life just staring at him while he slept. However, nothing in the world could have prepared me for the reality that being a mom would also mean never feeling like I'm good enough. None of us escape mom-guilt. It's there whether you're a stay-at-home mom or work outside the house, but...there is one thing I know for certain each and every mother has in common: We are trying our absolute best 100% of the time."
And as she reminded readers, "The next time you see a mom with her baby or young child, look her in the eye and honestly tell her she's doing an amazing job. Because you are, mama. I see you and you're doing great."