Amelia Hamlin Found a Way to Bring Scott Disick With Her Everywhere

New phone, who...Disick?
Amelia Hamlin has found a humorous way of keeping her boyfriend Scott Disick within arm's reach. On Tuesday, May 4, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's 19-year-old girlfriend posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story that shows the back of her iPhone bearing a large sticker of "Lord Disick" with a crown emoji, which are sold online.
In 2017, after dating Scott for a few months, Sofia Richie, then also 19 years old, was photographed in public carrying an iPhone with its own Scott Disick decoration. The case had an image of Scott wearing a suit and holding a phone to his ear, as well as the words "Lord Disick bitch." At the time, they were also sold online. Sofia, now 22, and Scott broke up last year.
Amelia, daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, has also used jewelry to pay tribute to her boyfriend. Last month, she debuted a bracelet bearing the name "Scott," made by Bachelor Nation alum Corinne Olympios' business Aura Sugar Co.
Amelia and Scott first sparked romance rumors last November and became Instagram official in February. She has referred to him as her "dream man" on social media.
In recent months, Scott and Amelia have traveled together, including with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's kids, Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6.
And Los Angeles may be huge, but it can be a small town. In April, Amelia and Sofia narrowly avoided running into each other at a celeb-favorite Pilates studio in the city. An eyewitness told E! News Sofia entered Forma Pilates and left within minutes and a source said the model skipped her workout.
"It was a very awkward situation for Sofia and she didn't know Amelia was also going to be taking class at the same time," the source told E! News. "She just wanted to avoid the situation all together so that's why she left."
The insider continued, "Sofia has been going to Forma Pilates longer than Amelia and didn't think they would have any run-in issues."