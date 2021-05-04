Billie Lourd's Son Watching Carrie Fisher in Star Wars Is Nothing Short of Magical

Watch : Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell

It's never too early to introduce kids to the most magical princess of them all…especially when she happens to be your little one's grandmother!

On Tuesday, May 4, Billie Lourd decided to mark Star Wars Day by spending some quality time with her son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. But instead of running errands or going somewhere out of this world, the actress decided to stay home and turn on Star Wars.

In a new Instagram post, Billie captured her 7-month-old son watching grandma Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. As you likely could have guessed, fans couldn't get enough of the special moment.

"Long live the Jedi princess and her entire family," one fan wrote. Another user added, "Granny is always there."

Back in September, Billie surprised pop culture fans when she announced the arrival of her first child with fiancé Austen Rydell. Billie's uncle Todd Fisher later expressed his excitement that the actress chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher.

As he explained to E! News, "Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."