Watch the Dramatic Trailer for Shailene Woodley and Joe Alwyn's The Last Letter from Your Lover

Forbidden love? 1960s glamour? A mystery ending? Sign. Us. Up.

We're talking about The Last Letter from Your Lover, the upcoming Augustine Frizzell-directed romantic drama headed to Netflix July 23. The movie, based on Jojo Moyes' book of the same name, is set to star Felicity Jones as journalist Ellie Haworth, who uncovers old love letters while in present-day London. Those letter, she learns, were sent between Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) and Anthony O'Hare (Callum Turner) in the 1960s while Jennifer was in an abusive marriage to Laurence Stirling (Joe Alwyn).

Thanks to the newly released first trailer for the film, fans can watch some of the dramatic sequence of events as Ellie sets out to solve what happened between Jennifer and Anthony, how their love affair ended and where they are today. (Spoiler alert: They're alive!)

But, do they still love each other? Is there a chance they can rekindle their romance? Are there more letters? Will they reunite? Needless to say, the trailer left us asking many more questions.