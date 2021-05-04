Channing Tatum Admits He Only Works Out for This NSFW Reason

Channing Tatum works hard for his on-screen magic.

During the May 4 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old actor spilled the beans on his true motivation behind keeping himself in such excellent shape.

"As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly," Channing admitted. "At some point I have to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked in all of them."

We have a feeling fans might feel differently about that.

Although the Hollywood star first hit the screen in romantic-drama movies such as Step Up, we got a true first look at his incredible physique in the 2009 action film, G.I. Joe. But, it was his leading role in the stripper-centric comedy Magic Mike in 2012 that truly put his physical talents front and center on the big screen and made him a household name to behold.