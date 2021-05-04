Kat Dennings Sparks Romance Rumors With Singer Andrew W.K. in Cozy Photos

From 2 Broke Girls to two smitten stars! Kat Dennings seemingly teased her newest relationship on Instagram this week with a little PDA.
The Dollface actress, 34, shared a picture of herself puckering up for the camera, while singer Andrew W.K., 41, planted a kiss on her forehead. The apparent couple posed for their intimate photoshoot in front of the infamous Sowden House in Los Angeles.
Andrew W.K. (whose full name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier) shared a similar pic on his Insta Story on Sunday, May 2, but his image showed the pair locking lips. Kat reposted it and drew a heart on the screen to seal the deal.
And that's not all: Three days ago, she revealed two more photos of the rocker and captioned the gallery with a heart emoji.
The musician married Voss Events talent manager Cherie Lily in 2008.
E! News has reached out to his rep regarding his current relationship status, as he has not yet announced a divorce or separation. Kat follows both Andrew and Cherie on Instagram.
The spouses seemed to be solid as of 2019, when Cherie wished him a happy birthday and wrote, "Life wouldn't be a party without you."
However, his potential new relationship with Kat isn't the only big news in his life. After Andrew shared yet another image from the Sowden House—a solo shot with Kat getting the photo cred—he posted a follow up message on Instagram that teased, "MAJOR PARTY ANNOUNCEMENT COMING MAY 6..." which seemingly referred to the "Party Hard" artist's career. Other fans speculated the announcement will have something to do with Kat.
Neither has confirmed the romance, but friends including Brenda Song and Tess Holiday left messages of support on Kat's latest pic. She previously dated another singer, Josh Groban, from 2014 to 2016.
In 2019, Kat explained how her dating history has influenced some of her TV castings. "I am attracted to roles I feel like I can bring a real aspect to, you know, like I can actually draw from something. I've had a storied love life and a somewhat interesting upbringing, so I feel like I relate to those characters," she told InStyle.
She also shared her philosophy on how true friends can mean more to her than lovers.
"Friendship is so important; feeling like you can make mistakes, and that person will still be there for you, that's incredible. It can be so much stronger than those romantic relationships," the comedian mused. "Friends really can be forever—sometimes romantic relationships just don't last, but friendships do."