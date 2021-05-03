Bridget Moynahan Has the Best Reaction to Ex Tom Brady's "Shirtless" Book Mention

Stranger than fiction!
Bridget Moynahan recently discovered that the novel she was reading hit a little too close to home. The John Wick actress took to Instagram on Sunday, May 2, to share a paragraph she came across while enjoying the Sea Wife by Amity Gaige.
The part of the book that stood out to the 50-year-old star was none other than a line about her ex-boyfriend Tom Brady. Although some words weren't visible in Bridget's Instagram snapshot, someone being "consumed by lust" and "the image of Tom Brady shirtless" were clearly mentioned and highlighted by the actress.
The Blue Bloods star captioned her post, "Wait!? What? Didn't this just happen? Kinda cool, no? Who's next?"
Bridget's fans couldn't help but to chuckle in the comments section, with one follower replying, "So..lust...tom Brady shirtless. Been there..done that. Lol."
"I'd rather see Peyton Manning shirtless. LOL," someone else joked, with another wanting to know, "But how's the book?"
Even the author of Sea Wife caught wind of the actress' post.
"Wait, are you reading my book? First of all, THAT'S AWESOME," Amity responded. "Secondly, sorry about using Tom shirtless here, I am embarrassed in several different ways! But thanks so much for reading Sea Wife!!!"
Just last month that Bridget shared another book moment, but one that referenced her instead.
"Stumbled across something extra fun in my new book on this rainy day," she wrote on April 11 about her latest read, Robert B. Parker's Someone to Watch Over Me by Ace Atkins.
Later in April, Tom celebrated Bridget's milestone birthday and gave her a sweet shout-out on his Instagram Stories. The NFL quarterback posted a throwback photo of the star and their 13-year-old son, Jack Moynahan, attending the 2018 U.S. Open.
"Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan," the 43-year-old athlete captioned his post. "We hope you have a GREAT day."
In recent years, the exes have been on good terms. Back in February, the Coyote Ugly actress congratulated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers captain on their 2021 Super Bowl win.
"I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating," she shared at the time. "@buccaneers #SuperBowl #GreatGame #Strong #SoProud #55."
Bridget and Tom began dating in 2004 and decided to part ways in 2006. However, months after their split, the actress learned she was pregnant with their first child. At the time, Tom was already in a relationship with his now-wife Gisele Bündchen.
The NFL pro and supermodel tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their son Benjamin Brady later that year. They welcomed their daughter Vivian Brady in 2012.
In 2015, Bridget married investment banker Andrew Frankel.