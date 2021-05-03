Black Panther 2 Release Date and Official Title Revealed

Watch : Chadwick Boseman Brought Black Superheroes to Life with "Black Panther"

As the beloved Black Panther would say: "Wakanda Forever."



Marvel Studios just dropped the trailer for the Phase Four section of it's cinematic universe and although it's quite thrilling, there is a slight sadness when it comes to at least one of the films.



In addition to other exciting movies that will be released over the course of the next two years—we're talking Black Widow and Spiderman: No Way Home, among others—fans finally got a confirmation of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, which has a release date of July 8, 2022.



Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever will undoubtedly take an interesting turn after the passing of it's original star, Chadwick Boseman. The world was shocked to learn Boseman died in August 2020 at 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.



When it comes to the creative direction of the sequel, filmmakers have so far confirmed that Chadwick will be not replaced.

In a statement posted to Twitter in December 2020, Disney stated that Marvel Studios "will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film."