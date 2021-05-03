Kim Kardashian Says She's "Ready" to Be Happy Again in Emotional KUWTK Supertease

It truly is the end of an era.
In this exclusive, just-released midseason teaser trailer, Keeping Up With the Kardashians proves there is plenty of dramatic conversations, confrontations and tears left before the hit E! reality series concludes its 20th season later this summer.
"The fear of everything stopping is scary to me," Scott Disick admits, while Kendall Jenner confesses that she "just doesn't know life without" KUWTK.
Yet the most heartbreaking revelation comes between Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner seeming to discuss Kim's marriage woes. After Kim cries to Kendall that she "feels like a loser" amid marital drama with husband Kanye West, it's Kris who comforts the mother of four.
"I just want you to be happy and joyful," the momager advises.
"Yeah, and I'm ready too," Kim states.
While there were rumblings of Kim and Kanye spending time apart, the SKIMS founder did not officially file for divorce until Feb. 19, 2021. The couple tied the knot in 2014 before welcoming kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.
Khloe also seems to be grappling with following Kim's lead with surrogacy for children Chicago and Psalm for baby no. 2. "Your sister has done it before so it's not foreign to us," Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson reasons. Tristan and Khloe are already parents to three-year-old daughter True Thompson.
Khloe tells the camera that she's "wondering if surrogacy is really going to work for me and my family."
Kris similarly reassures Khloe that she only wants what's best for her daughter. "There is nothing that I would love more than to see you grow old with the dad of your children," Kris tells Khloe in reference to Tristan.
But is the NBA player ready to settle down with Khloe?
Find out for yourself in the heart-wrenching teaser above before Thursday's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians! The KUWTK series finale will air Thursday, June 10 at 8 p.m.