Watch Ewan McGregor Become the Mad Genius Halston in Sexy New Trailer

"I have a vision: I'm going to change the face of American fashion."

Those bold words are uttered by none other than acclaimed fashion designer Halston, played by Ewan McGregor, in the fabulously glam new Ryan Murphy Netflix biopic miniseries of the same name.

The official trailer for Halston, which was just released on May 3, proves McGregor and writer-producer Murphy are a match made in sexy, sartorial heaven as the 1970s era series is all disco and drama. The show seems to be as much an ode to old New York City as it is to the stunning fashions that Halston dubs his "signature."

From partying alongside Liza Minelli (Krysta Rodriguez) at Studio 54 to obsessing over expanding his brand, McGregor's Halston is a foul-mouthed artist who fully embraces the label of "genius," despite warnings of it being "a dangerous word."

"I've been an outsider my whole life," Halston states. "Until one day I just stopped giving a flying f--k."