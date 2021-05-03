Eric McClure, Former NASCAR Driver, Dead at 42

The sports world is mourning the loss of former NASCAR driver Eric McClure.

According to a statement from his family, McClure, who last raced in 2016, died on Sunday, May 2, at the age of 42. In a tribute post, NASCAR also confirmed McClure's death, tweeting, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric's family and friends."

McClure's fiancée, Keira Brinegar Tibbs, also mourned his death in a heartfelt message on Facebook. "Eric, I will love you until my last breath....please wait for me until then," she wrote on May 2 alongside photos of the couple. "I love you more."

Tibbs returned to social media on May 3 to share a video of McClure. "how can he be gone.... I love him so so much," she wrote along with heartbreak emojis. "Till the end of time I will love you Eric Wayne McClure."