Will Smith Says This New Shirtless Pic Is "The Worst Shape of My Life"

Will Smith is proving he can pretty much find a way to handle anything with a positive outlook.
The 52-year-old Bad Boys for Life star, who famously got into incredibly muscular shape to play the title character in 2001's biopic Ali, shared a photo via Instagram on Sunday, May 2 of himself wearing a zipper hoodie and short shorts but no shirt. He appeared to be enjoying a conversation with someone who isn't pictured, and the actor was gesturing with his right hand.
"I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life," Will candidly captioned the post.
His message led to a litany of supportive responses, including one from his former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Nia Long, who wrote, "You still got it baby!!!"
Questlove commented, "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media." Meanwhile, Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote, "Same [crying while laughing and praise hands] live your best life."
Additionally, director Ava DuVernay posted, "I see no 'worst' here." And Steve Aoki wrote, "Hahahhahahaha that face [it] fits the caption so well."
As an A-list action star, Will is clearly used to having a very top-tier physique. During an interview about his 2016 film Suicide Squad, he told Men's Journal his workout regimen was so intense that he tore a leg muscle during the early stages of shooting.
"I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be a big movie for me," Will shared. He said it was "really scary" to suffer the injury but explained it somehow wasn't enough to keep him from continuing to work on his physique.
"When you're 47 years old, no injury is a mild injury anymore," the Aladdin star added at the time. "I was stepping back to throw a blow, and my calf popped. Everyone heard it. The doctor there told me that I was going to be down for six weeks, but I couldn't allow that."
Long story short, we're sure Will could say, "Yo, holmes—smell ya later," to any look he's not happy with. But we also admire that he manages to take pride in himself, regardless of what anyone else might think. Sounds like a true prince to us.