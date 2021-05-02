Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff's Babies Have an Adorable Playdate

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

The next generation of besties?

Mandy Moore and fellow '00s teen queen Hilary Duff arranged the most adorable playdate for their babies and someone got a little emotional...

On Saturday, May 1, Mandy, 37, shared on her Instagram Story a photo of her 2-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith lying on a blanket and looking chill next to Hilary's 1-month-old daughter Mae James Blair, who is crying, as babies do. Tears of joy? Perhaps for the doting parents, at least!

"When August met Mae," Mandy wrote. "A love story for the ages."

Hilary, 33, reposted the sweet pic on her own Instagram Story, writing, "On the look out for a fall and winter friend..."

Gus is Mandy and her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith's first child. Mae is Hilary's third child and second with husband Matthew Koma. The two are also parents to daughter Banks Violet Bair, 2, and 9-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie, whose father is the Younger star's ex-husband Mike Comrie.