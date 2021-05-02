Josh DuggarKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 14, Looks So Adorable in Kentucky Derby Return

See how Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 14, and her dad Larry Birkhead celebrated the Kentucky Derby and look at photos of them now and then.

By Corinne Heller 02 May, 2021 3:45 PMTags
The late Anna Nicole Smith's little girl Dannielynn Birkhead was all smiles as she and dad Larry Birkhead returned to Churchill Downs racetrack to resume their annual father-daughter tradition of celebrating the Kentucky Derby with adorable corresponding outfits, a year after they missed the festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 14-year-old showcased a different look this year, opting for a turquoise Jovani pantsuit in lieu of a dress, paired with a matching white flower fascinator. On Friday, April 30, a day before the annual horse race, Larry, 48, shared on their joint Instagram page photos of the two in their 2021 Kentucky Derby looks.

"It's that time of year again. The @kentuckyderby weekend is here!" Larry, who wore a turquoise dress shirt and plaid tie with a light suit, wrote in his post. "Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won't be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby."

He continued, "Dannielynn 'finished first' in her @jovanifashions pant suit and a beautiful white flowered fascinator. She said she wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past. I guess that means no more "little girl" dresses?? She cleaned out the chocolate brownies, ice cream and nachos while at the same time critiquing my outfit. #kentuckyderby weekend #kentuckyoaks #prouddad #timeflies #nomorebraces #jovanifashions,"

photos
Dannielynn: Growing Up in Anna Nicole's Shadow

The 2020 Kentucky Derby was postponed from May to September and took place with no spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Birkheads' favorite annual party, the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, was canceled entirely both last year and this year.

"It seems weird not to be going to The @KentuckyDerby & The Barnstable-Brown party this week," Larry wrote on Instagram in May 2020, alongside a throwback pic of himself and Dannielynn at a past event. "Going to watch the virtual Derby on @NBCSports. Still betting on a good time for the rescheduled events in September. Until then, sharing this memory of simpler times (and a kid that didn't talk back as much ). Stay safe! #KYDerbyAtHome #kentuckyderby."

See photos of Dannielynn and Larry in their Kentucky Derby this year and at past events.

Instagram / Larry Birkhead
April 30, 2021

They're back! Dannielynn Birkhead and dad Larry Birkhead returned to celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these corresponding looks a day before the annual event.

Instagram / Larry Birkhead
April 30, 2021

Masked up!

Instagram / Larry Birkhead
April 30, 2021

All smiles!

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
May 4, 2019

Dannielynn and dad Larry Birkhead attend the 2019 Kentucky Derby. He tweeted, "Kentucky Derby time once again. Dannielynn looks pretty in pink in her dress by Junona and her Mom's hat from her unforgettable appearance at The Kentucky Derby in 2004 #KentuckyDerby2019."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
May 3, 2019

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, 12, is all smiles in a yellow floral dress as she poses with her dad Larry Birkhead.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
May 5, 2018

The 11-year-old and dad Larry Birkhead are feeling blue, in a good way!

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
May 6, 2017

Everything's coming up roses for the twosome!

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Down
May 7, 2016

At just 10 years old, Dannielynn is already a red carpet veteran!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
May 2, 2015

Think pink! Dannielynn and Larry pick coordinating colors for their festive frocks.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
May 3, 2014

Larry leads the way as Dannielynn smiles for the cameras.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
May 5, 2012

Flower power! Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me's fascinator is in full bloom.

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage
May 4, 2013

Chim chim cheree! The daddy-daughter duo take inspiration from Mary Poppins.

Getty Images
May 7, 2011

Who needs a fascinator when you're this fabulous?

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
May 1, 2010

She's her mother's daughter, all right!

