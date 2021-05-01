Shailene Woodley Is Pretty in Pink at Kentucky Derby With Fiancé Aaron Rodgers

Off to the races!
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers dressed to the nines to enjoy a fun-filled day at the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1. The newly engaged couple was spotted with their friends, including Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.
The Big Little Lies actress and Green Bay Packers quarterback posed for photos with their nearest and dearest. In one image, shared by Keleigh, the group was all smiles in their fabulous attire—which was complete with larger-than-life hats and fascinators.
For the special occasion, Shailene looked pretty in pink with her fitted vest top and pants in a rose color. She accessorized with an over-the-top white hat that featured a massive bow. As for the 37-year-old athlete? He dressed just as dapper wearing a dark suit and hat.
Pink appeared to be the trend of the day, as the 29-year-old star's girlfriends all donned the bright and bold color.
"Down N Derby," Keleigh captioned her Instagram, alongside several photos of their outing.
In one snapshot, the ladies posed together, with Keleigh placing her hand on the Divergent star's stomach.
In recent months, Shailene and Aaron have slowly put their romance on display since getting engaged—an announcement the NFL star shared in February.
Back in April, the actress gushed over her fiancé in a rare post on Instagram Stories about his guest-hosting gig on Jeopardy!.
"You guys, I have a very important announcement to make," she said in her video at the time, with Aaron seated next to her. "This guy, right here, is super sexy, super attractive, just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man bun growing. Oh, yeah, rocking my new shades."
"This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight," she added. "So you can watch it, and you should watch it, on—Fox?"
In a separate post, Aaron explained he prepared for his hosting duties when he "was quarantined in Montreal" with Shailene. He said he was "hanging out with this lovely lady right here" to which she cheekily raised her eyebrows a few times.
While the two haven't shared too many details about their relationship, the athlete revealed his future plans. Hint: He's ready to start a family.
"I'm in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own," Aaron said on an Instagram Live with Zenith Watches in March. "It's maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to."
"I've done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it's going to be so fun," he continued, adding that he's letting fate decide the timing of his family plans. "I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes."