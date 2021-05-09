America Ferrera Shares What It Was Like Giving Birth at the Height of COVID

Watch : America Ferrera Honors Honduran Heritage at 2020 Oscars

At this point, it's become something of a ritual for America Ferrera.

Whenever she and husband Ryan Piers Williams take nearly 3-year-old son Sebastian and 12-month-old daughter Lucia to the park "and you see a mom with a baby under 1, you're like, 'Oh, pandemic baby! You too? How's it been for you?'" she detailed in an exclusive chat with E! News.

She actually spied a fellow warrior just the other day. "I met a mother and father with a sweet young girl who's basically the exact same age as my daughter and we started talking about our experiences," Ferrera revealed. And while the other couple's had been particularly harrowing—"It had become a life-threatening situation both for mom and baby"—the talk reinforced something that's been top of mind lately for the Gentefied producer and director.

With each connection she makes, the actress said, she remembers "that mothering and parenting and birthing and pregnancy are a unifying experience, a global experience."