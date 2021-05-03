Calling All BaubleBar Fanatics: Mini Alidia Rings Are on Sale for Just $12

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Surprise, BaubleBar shoppers! Just when you thought the current sale couldn't get any better, there's another can't-miss deal. The iconic Mini Alidia Rings are on sale for just $12. This is in addition to the 20% sitewide discount that's happening until May 9. Just make sure to use the promo code BB20 at checkout

The Mini Alidia Ring is usually $44, but you can save $32 until May 9. Obviously, that's an unreal discount, but there is a problem: there are just too many beautiful colors to choose from. It will be tough to pick just one. Trust us, if you keep on scrolling it will be hard to resist the urge to treat yourself (or your loved ones).