14 Coloring Books for the Pop Culture-Obsessed

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sure a face mask or an essential oil diffuser can help you relax and unwind, but have you ever tried coloring to keep stress at bay?
Coloring books are a great way to unplug and cultivate your creativity, in addition to letting your inner child come out to play. And coloring books have come a long way since you were a kiddo! Whether you're still grieving the end of WandaVision, quote Schitt's Creek on a daily basis, or perhaps you're a die-hard Grey's Anatomy fan, there's a coloring book for your pop culture obsessions. Not to mention, they make great gifts!
Our favorite? This coloring book allows you to color in Kanye West's most infamous tweets.
See below for our 13 other pop culture coloring book recommendations!
A Very Schitty Coloring Book
Hide your diamonds, hide your exes and carve out a few minutes every day to color in this hilarious book inspired by the award-winning sitcom.
Grey's Anatomy Color By Number Coloring Book
After you've wrapped up your work in the OR (or office), this coloring book will help you calm down with your favorite Grey's Anatomy characters. Every little piece of each design is numbered to match a certain color, so you can easily create a masterpiece that will look great on your walls.
Harry Styles All The Songs Coloring Book
Put on some Harry Styles music and color in the lyrics and names of the heartthrob's best songs!
The Real Housewives Coloring Book
If your week revolves around watching new episodes of Real Housewives, you'll love this book! Just add some color to the illustrations of the franchise's most iconic scenes to keep yourself from flipping a table.
Golden Girls Adult Coloring Book
Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia would want you to let your imagination soar while coloring and eating some cheesecake!
The Tiger King Colouring Book
Whether you're on Team Joe Exotic or Team Carole Baskin, you can relive the quarantine-favorite show while coloring in memorable characters and scenes.
WandaVision Coloring Book
Ok maybe you can't create your own alternate reality, but you can find some calm while coloring in these WandaVision scenes.
Crush and Color: Jason Momoa
For Aquaman and Game of Thrones fans, this Jason Momoa book filled with 35 life-like drawings is what dreams are made of.
That's So '90s Pop!
Relive the best decade ever with '90s icons like Britney Spears, Nick Lachey and Mandy Moore!
Drag Race Coloring Book
While you're watching reruns of your favorite seasons, color in hilarious scenes featuring beloved drag queens like Trixie, Alyssa, Shea, Alaska, Vanjie, Aja, Tatianna, Latrice, Monique and Sasha.
Whatever Karen: An Adult Coloring Book of Retail Rants
Karen: An essential part of our pop culture lexicon. If you know one or have a friend that has been victimized by a Karen, this book is a must! Filled with 25 unique coloring pages of retail rants, you'll be lol'ing the whole time.
Twilight Coloring Book
Team Edward or Team Jacob? To be honest, we still can't decide. Regardless of where you stand, this book will allow you to journey to Forks and hang out with your favorite vampire and wolf friends.
The Kanye West Tweet Coloring Book
Get out your neutral crayons and get ready to put a Yeezy touch on these illustrations of Kanye's infamous tweets.
Curb Your Enthusiasm Coloring Book
We're sure Larry David would have an issue with coloring books for adults, but we think this book is prettay, prettay good.
Ready for more pop culture must-haves? Up next: Mean Girls Turns 16: Shop All the Totally Fetch Merch.