Simone Biles Defies Gravity in Jaw-Dropping 2021 Olympics Ad

Biles will be competing for her second Olympics during an unprecedented year. The 2021 Olympics will mark the first global unifying event since the world was hit by the coronavirus pandemic in 2019. Athletes around the world have continued to train even after the Tokyo Games were pushed to 2021 following 2020's global quarantine.

The former Dancing With the Stars competitor Biles detailed her intense "down and dirty" training schedule ahead of the Summer Olympics, and explained why she felt compelled to compete again. "I would definitely say it doesn't matter where you start, it's where you're going and how you pick yourself back up from those falls," Biles told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon during the April 22 episode. "Just dream big, and dream bigger after that because you never know where your dream will take you."

We can certainly say Biles' dreams—and history-making career—are just getting started!

Check out the jaw-dropping Olympics 2021 advertisement, and join us in counting down the days until Tokyo's Summer Olympics opening ceremonies start Friday, July 23 on NBC!

