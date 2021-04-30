From Blonde to Neon, Relive Kim Kardashian's Wildest Hair Transformations

Watch : Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian is a chic chameleon, and the fashion maven has proven time and again she can rock any hairstyle—or color.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians A-lister rocked a blonde mane during quarantine, flaunted a Jessica Rabbit-style shade on Instagram Stories and even debuted neon green hair to match a Lamborghini. Talk about luxe locks!

From matching black bobs with sister Khloe Kardashian to being pretty in pink in 2018, the mother of four has made plenty of headlines over the years for her daring hair choices. Of course her signature raven tresses are known and loved, but why not change it up?

Kim captivated social media followers on April 29 with blonde hair and bleached eyebrows. "Can you guess what the set vibes are today?" the SKIMS founder cooed on Instagram Stories. "So, it's really cute, guys—my bleached brows. I'm into it. Can't wait to show you guys the final look!"