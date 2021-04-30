The Challenge's Ashley Cain Honors His Baby Girl With Candle Lighting After Her Death

The Challenge star Ashley Cain shared a touching tribute honoring his late daughter, Azaylia Diamond Cain. The sentimental post, shared on his Instagram Story on April 29, comes just five days after the 8-month-old's tragic passing on April 24.



The short clip was posted with the caption, "Tonight we lit a candle in the chapel of rest to join others in lighting up the world in honour of my beautiful daughter Azaylia."



In the video, an already-lit small red candle was shown alongside two plush Lion King teddy bears. The lion on the right, presumably the character Nala, had the initial A embroidered on it's chest.



Ashley previously announced his daughter's passing following an almost lifelong battle with cancer. The 8-month-old was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of leukemia, a blood cancer, back in October 2020.



Ashley, who shared Azaylia with girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee, announced the devastating news and shared the heartbreaking journey with fans on social media.