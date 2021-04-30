See the Nude Photo Jessie James Decker Took of Husband Eric While He Wasn't Looking

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker keep finding unexpected ways to keep their spark hotter than ever.
The 33-year-old country singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 29 to share a racy photo of the former NFL player seemingly in his birthday suit. The pic was sneakily snapped while Eric, 34, was looking away, as it appears something else had grabbed his attention in the moment other than his wife.
"Cheers and goodnight," Jessie captioned the surreptitious shot.
Around the same time, the Eric & Jessie: Game On star posted a photo to her Instagram grid of herself enjoying a soak in a bubble-filled tub as she used a straw to sip from a mason jar. "Dr. T for tha win #selfcare," the mom of three wrote.
In the Instagram Story post of her husband, Jessie strategically placed the same mason jar to block the parts of Eric's anatomy that she might not want to share with her fans.
This isn't the first time the couple has used their tub for sexy moments. Back in December, she posted a pic of herself standing in the water while covered in bubbles and captioned it in part, "Hey babe, come to the bath tub. I'm nekkid and wanna show u somethin."
When one social media criticized the post by commenting, "TMI," Jessie fired back with, "I can't imagine what's on your computer history. Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown."
It's certainly been a turbulent week for Jessie, who posted on April 26 that she was suffering from "unbearable" back pain. She has since said she's been feeling better after receiving medical attention.
Check out her stealthy Eric pic in the above screenshot.