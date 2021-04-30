Kirk Douglas' Wife Anne Douglas Dead at 102

The Douglas family is in mourning after Anne Douglas died on Thursday, April 29.
According to an obituary provided by Marcia Newberger, the former publicist passed away in her Beverly Hills home at the age of 102. No cause of death has been given at this time.
Anne's death comes one year after her husband, Kirk Douglas, died on Feb. 5, 2020. He was 103 years old.
The publicist and legendary actor were married for 66 years. Their romance started after they fell in love on set of the 1953 film Act of Love, though they were both in relationships at the time.
After secretly dating for a year, Anne and Kirk traveled to Las Vegas, where they were married by a justice of the peace.
The following year they welcomed their son Peter, and three years after that their son Eric, who died of an accidental overdose in 2004, was born. The two boys are half-brothers to Joel and Michael Douglas, who were born during Kirk's first marriage to Diana Douglas.
In a statement to E! News, Michael shared, "Anne was more than a stepmother, and never 'wicked.'"
"She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father. Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne's support and partnership," the Kominsky Method actor continued. "Catherine and I and the children adored her; she will always be in our hearts."
Nearly a week ago, Anne celebrated her 102nd birthday, which Michael commemorated on social media. He captioned a picture of their family, "Happy Birthday Anne Douglas! We love you!"
Anne and Kirk are survived by three of their sons, seven grandchildren and two grandchildren.