Chris Pratt’s Son Jack Snuggles With Baby Lyla in Adorable Photo

Watch : Chris Pratt Shares Rare Pic of Katherine With Baby Lyla on Her B-Day

One big happy family! Chris Pratt shared a precious pic of his latest daddy date with his kids, and he seems to be ensuring that his children from his two marriages grow up as close as can be by fostering a strong bond between them from day one.

The Jurassic World star, 41, was seen squeezing in some cuddles with them on the couch on Thursday, April 29, before breakfast.

Chris posted the selfie to his Instagram Story, showing him with bedhead and wearing a navy T-shirt on his balcony sofa. Next to him was baby Lyla, whom he welcomed in August with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. His 8-month-old daughter appeared to be clutching a toy while facing Chris' 8-year-old son, Jack, who was pictured in a red shirt with his back to the camera.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor captioned the post, "Baby time" with a check mark to start his day on the right note.