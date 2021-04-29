Selena Gomez Reflects on Her Mental Health Struggles as She Launches New Initiative

Selena Gomez is providing young adults with the mental health resources she says she never had.
On Thursday, April 29, the pop star announced the launch of her beauty brand's new initiative called #MentalHealth101 for Rare Impact. As she explained in her Instagram post, the campaign is "close to her heart" because she knows "first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age."
"If I had learned about my mental health earlier on—been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects—my journey could have looked very different," the 28-year-old star continued.
More than that, Selena said she believes "the world needs to know that mental health matters."
"It's just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could all acknowledge that," she wrote, "not just in words but through our actions."
The Spring Breakers actress then addressed her millions of followers, writing, "For anyone who is hurting right now, I hope you know that you are not alone. I'm a believer in seeking help. Getting support and educating myself on mental health has changed my life, and it can change yours too."
Through her Mental Health 101 campaign, Selena said she hopes to provide "stepping stones" for those who wish to better understand their mental health.
Selena has been hard at work in all areas of her career. From music to makeup to acting, the Hollywood starlet has been booked and busy for the past few months.
Most recently, the star shared she's "back to work" with a chic blonde hairstyle. She didn't disclose what the project is, but fans speculated it's a new movie or she's back in the kitchen for her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef. Selena is also appearing in the Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, and a sequel to her popular Transylvania movie franchise.
Music appears to be on the back burner at this moment in time, as Selena explained in an interview with Vogue. According to the star, she is considering retiring or taking a break from music after receiving less than stellar reviews for her song "Lose You to Love Me."
She explained, "'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people it still wasn't enough."
But it's not like the pop star plans to step away from her dreams entirely. Instead, she wants to "give myself a real shot at acting."
"I haven't even touched the surface of what I want to do," she said. "The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can't wait for the moment when a director can see that I'm capable of doing something that no one's ever seen."