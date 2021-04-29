Selena Gomez Reflects on Her Mental Health Struggles as She Launches New Initiative

Watch : Selena Gomez Reflects on Mental Health Struggles With New Initiative

Selena Gomez is providing young adults with the mental health resources she says she never had.

On Thursday, April 29, the pop star announced the launch of her beauty brand's new initiative called #MentalHealth101 for Rare Impact. As she explained in her Instagram post, the campaign is "close to her heart" because she knows "first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age."

"If I had learned about my mental health earlier on—been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects—my journey could have looked very different," the 28-year-old star continued.

More than that, Selena said she believes "the world needs to know that mental health matters."

"It's just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could all acknowledge that," she wrote, "not just in words but through our actions."