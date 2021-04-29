JoJo Fletcher Shares Her 11 Favorite Shoes From DSW

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

JoJo Fletcher has always had a chic, yet effortless style (except when she wore that unicorn mask on The Bachelor, but the dress was fire). JoJo's fans and Instagram followers would love to shop with The Bachelorette alum and now they can. Well, sort of. JoJo teamed up with DSW for the JoJo x DSW Collection, which is a multi-designer curated capsule that includes flats, heels, sneakers, from Converse, Dolce Vita, Nike, Marc Fisher, Franco Sarto, JLO Jennifer Lopez and Steve Madden.

The Dallas native shared, "DSW is a one-stop-shop for all of my most loved shoe brands, I wanted to select shoes that were great everyday staples that can be styled in a number of ways. As we transition into Spring weather and the world starts to open back up, sandals and heels will be making their way back on to everyone's feet and will be great summer pieces."

The shoes range in price from $39.99 to $119.99 and if you use the promo code GONNABEMAY (until May 2) at checkout to get $15 off $49, $20 off $99, or $60 off $199. Check out her must-haves for spring and summer below.