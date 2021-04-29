Proof the Dexter Revival Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Think

America's favorite serial killer is ready to slay this fall.

On Thursday, April 29, Showtime released an all-new teaser for the highly anticipated Dexter revival. In the just-released footage, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) appears to be enjoying a wintery view. However, as the window's reflection lets on, things are far more chilling inside.

We're, of course, talking about the victim wrapped in plastic wrap, which is a signature for the killer. Without saying a word, Dexter makes it clear that he's put his lumberjack life behind him and is back to his murderous antics.

While this is all very exciting to see, we are most excited that the teaser confirmed the revival's 2021 return. As the final scene notes, Dexter will return to Showtime "this fall."

Since it was announced that production would begin in early 2021, many were hoping that the new limited series would air later in the year. Thankfully, fans will be getting new Dexter episodes before the calendar turns. And, if you think about it, the fall really isn't that far away.

Excited yet?