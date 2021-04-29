How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Helped Celebrate Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10th Anniversary

Just because you didn't see it doesn't mean it didn't happen.
Of course, that mantra can apply to many things, but this time we're talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supporting Prince William and Kate Middleton on the occasion of their very special 10th wedding anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rang in the milestone on Thursday, April 29 and, according to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan privately congratulated the couple.
It was just a week ago that Harry reunited with his expectant wife and their son Archie in California after traveling to England to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. The somber event simultaneously marked Harry's public reunion with William and Kate for the first time since his bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. While the brothers were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips as they processed behind their grandfather's casket, they were later seen walking together outside St. George's Chapel after the funeral ended.
During Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, the duchess claimed that Kate had made her cry ahead of her 2018 wedding, but noted that the mom of three apologized and sent flowers with a note.
"She's a good person," Meghan told Oprah of her sister-in-law. "And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't need to hate me."
Meanwhile, William and Kate, who remain an ocean away in the U.K., released two portraits reminiscent of their engagement photos in honor of their anniversary, as well as footage of them with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to commemorate the milestone.
"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," they said in a joint statement. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."