15 Secrets About Mean Girls That Are Totally Grool

Get in, loser, because we're revealing some seriously juicy secrets about Mean Girls.

It might be hard to believe, but the iconic movie turns 17 on April 30. Released in 2004 and starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, Mean Girls quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. It's the reason we wear pink on Wednesdays, why we celebrate October 3rd and why we've been questioning whether butter really is a carb.

But did you know that the film, written to perfection by Tina Fey, initially had a very different, far-less-fetch title? Or that two other Plastics were initially set to play queen bee Regina George before McAdams secured her breakout role? Oh, and a different actor was all set to play the dreamy Aaron Samuels until he got fired at the table read. So, you agree, you think these facts are really wild?