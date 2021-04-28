Blonde Selena Gomez Gets Back to Work With Fierce New Selfie

Watch : Selena Gomez Is Back to Blonde!

Selena Gomez gave us exactly what we've not-so-secretly been hoping for—a look at her new locks, up close and personal. Well, as up and close and personal as a selfie can take us.

Although we've managed to get a few glimpses at her new ‘do, thanks to Rare Beauty's Instagram and even during a sighting when she stepped out for dinner with friends recently, we haven't quite seen the star post anything to capture the transformation in all of its glory—until now that is.

Selena took to her Instagram on April 27 to post the selfie she snapped, with the caption, "Back to work."

The singer also showed off an impressive set of claws by posing with one hand sprawled across her cheek. Her nails appear to have a black base of polish, complete with floral hues of yellow, blue, and even purple.

Selena's team, including stylist Kate Young and makeup artist Hung Vanngo, also posted the gorgeous selfie, and both included a small behind-the-scenes video on their Instagram Stories with the caption, "Reunited after 2 years!" The team appears to be celebrating their return while on the set of a top secret project.