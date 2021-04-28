Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer Quietly Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

Natalie Dormer is revealing how she spent her time during the coronavirus pandemic, and no, she didn't just bake bread.

Instead, the actress tells the That's After Life podcast that she and partner David Oakes decided to have a baby, because, as she jokes, "What else could people do?"

"Yes, so it was a perfect thing to do during a pandemic is get pregnant and have a baby. I feel like I am probably being a bit of a cliché," Natalie shares, before imagining how her daughter will "probably be sitting in a bar in sort of 30 years time on a date going, ‘Yeah, I'm a COVID baby.'"

The 39-year-old actress adds that it's been three months since she gave birth to her little girl and it's been "an absolutely joy," even though she's positively knackered.

"I'm never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else," Natalie shares. "I completely underestimated it."