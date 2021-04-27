Hailey Bieber's Stylist Maeve Reilly Shares Their Unique Approach to Fashion—And if Justin Ever Weighs In

Watch : Hailey Bieber Gets Real About Skin Condition

Whether she's walking the red carpet or stepping out for a coffee run, Hailey Bieber always serves up fabulous fashion.

Just this past weekend, she redefined the meaning of spring style when she turned up the heat wearing an all-black leather ensemble. But behind every head-turning look, there's an expert orchestrating it all. Cue celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who frequently works with the 24-year-old model, Megan Fox, Ciara and many other superstars.

Luckily, the style expert isn't keeping her fashion secrets to herself.

Maeve is spilling the tea to E! News about the unique approach Hailey takes when selecting an outfit, and if the "Peaches" singer ever weighs in. Plus, she's sharing fun details about her new clothing line, The Local Love Club—which isn't just about looking good, but feeling good, too.

When it comes to piecing together an ensemble, Maeve tells E! News that she and Hailey take inspiration from a few fashion powerhouses.