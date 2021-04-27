Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Obtain Temporary Restraining Order Amid Divorce

Watch : Jana Kramer Files for Divorce From Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's divorce has gotten more complicated.

A Tennessee court issued a temporary restraining order to the couple the day after Jana announced their breakup on Instagram, according to the April 22 order obtained by E! News.

Per the Williamson County clerk, all divorce declarations filed in the county automatically come with a temporary restraining order with the complaint.

The restraining order means that both exes are prohibited from harassing, threatening, assaulting or abusing the other spouse. They also cannot make any "disparaging remarks" about each other in front of their children or employers.

When it comes to their kids—Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2—neither parent can take them outside of Tennessee or more than 50 miles from their shared home without court approval.

Additionally, Jana and Mike cannot borrow, transfer or conceal any shared property without court permission. And they cannot hide or destroy any evidence on computer hard drives or other devices.