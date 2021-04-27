Cruel Summer's Sarah Drew Teases the Demise of the Turner Family as the Mystery Deepens

We're all in on Cruel Summer, which means we're spending our Tuesday nights confused AF.

The Freeform thriller tells the story of how a small town got turned upside down by the kidnapping of a popular teen girl, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), especially after she accuses former wallflower Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) of knowing where she was and failing to do anything about it. The story plays out in 1993, 1994 and 1995, and the big mystery, at this point, is whether or not Kate is telling the truth about what Jeanette did. We know something about Jeanette is off and we know that Kate is hiding something, but the full story is clearly going to take the full 10 episodes to unravel.

This week, the show spends a bit of time focusing on the relationship between Jeanette and her mom, Cindy (Sarah Drew), who might be anxious for her daughter to grow out of her awkward stage but also just wants her kid to be happy. Plus, Cindy's at the center of a second, smaller mystery: What happens to the Turner family between 1994 and 1995?

We've seen Cindy in '93 and '94, but in '95, Greg has a new girlfriend, and Cindy's nowhere to be found.

"The only thing I'm allowed to say about 1995 is that you will find out where Cindy is," Drew told E! News over Zoom. "That's the only thing I'm allowed to say."