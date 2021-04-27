Anderson Cooper's First Birthday Tribute to His Son Wyatt Will Melt Your Heart

Watch : Anderson Cooper's Ex Benjamin Maisani Will Co-parent Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt Morgan Cooper just turned 1 year old!

In honor of the major milestone, the CNN anchor took to Instagram to share a sweet message about his child. "Today is Wyatt's first birthday," Anderson wrote alongside some adorable snapshots of the little one. "I can't believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible."

The journalist's famous friends also sent along their birthday wishes. For instance, Andy Cohen, whose 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen Cohen has playdates with Wyatt, posted a picture of himself holding the birthday boy as the two donned matching plaid attire.

"Happy 1st Birthday Wyatt Cooper!" the Bravo star captioned the image. "I love twinning with you. XO Uncle Andy & Mr. Ben."

Kelly Ripa also shared a photo of herself smiling over the baby. "Happy 1st birthday Wyatt!" she wrote. "MeeMaw [hearts] Wyatt."