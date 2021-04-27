2021 OscarsJLO & ARODKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Wayfair's 2021 Way Day Sale Starts Tomorrow

It's the home decor shopping event of the season, with up to 80% off indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances, lighting and more.

Does your home décor need a refresh? We have good news for you: Way Day 2021 starts on April 28 at midnight on the Wayfair website! This massive two-day event will offer the lowest prices of the year across thousands of top-rated products spanning all the major categories, including home furnishings, décor, housewares, home improvement products, appliances, and more. Oh, and everything ships for free!

Here are deals you can expect from this year's Way Day:

• Outdoor Furniture up to 65% off

Lawn and Garden Decor from $19.99

Lighting up to 65% off

Major Appliances from $350

Living Room Seating up to 70% off

TV Stands and Living Room Tables from $85

Bedroom Furniture from $90

Dining Furniture from $80

Entryway Furniture from $60

Office Furniture from $75

Bedding up to 70% off

Mattresses up to 65% off

Area Rugs up to 80% off

Decor and Pillows from $24.99

Curtains up to 60% off

Kitchen and Small Electrics up to 65% off

Storage Solutions from $9.99

Pet Essentials up to 60% off

But the sale isn't just happening at Wayfair. You can get amazing deals from Wayfair's sister sites, too. AllModern will offer up to 80% off select items with free shipping sitewide, as will Joss & Main and Birch Lane

If you're looking for more home shopping inspiration, check out Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski's kitchen essentials.

