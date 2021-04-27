Amanda Kloots Shares How The Talk Is "Evolving" After Sharon Osbourne's Exit

Amanda Kloots is optimistic about the ongoing evolution of her CBS chat series The Talk, even as a number of question marks remain.
During an exclusive interview with E! News, the 39-year-old star reveals how the show is managing to weather its recent turbulence, including Sharon Osbourne's exit last month after 11 years as co-host. Additionally, Carrie Ann Inaba announced on Monday, April 26 that she is taking a leave of absence amid health concerns.
"A lot of times, we look at television shows, and there's this mask of perfection, and life is not about perfection," Amanda shares. "It is actually about how you deal with imperfections, and learning to thrive in those imperfections and being resilient. So I think that when you watch The Talk now, you're seeing a show that's evolving and changing and growing. And I think that's a beautiful thing."
Amanda says she and Sharon continue to check in on each other, and that the former star of The Osbournes has been a source of support throughout Amanda's time on the show and in dealing with the death of husband Nick Cordero in July. Sharon's permanent exit from the series was announced on March 26 following her on-air defense of Piers Morgan earlier in the month, and The Talk's first episode without her aired on April 12.
"We miss her here, and I definitely miss her here," Amanda says. "I think that she did what was right for her, but I still miss her every day. We press on, and we press forward, and we're doing a good job of holding down the fort. And we have lovely guest co-hosts every day, which is very fun because they bring in new energy just different exciting things."
According to Amanda, the show's team underwent "a month of leadership and race training and conversations behind the scenes." She explains she is proud of the discussions that took place during their first episode back on April 12, and that the co-hosts value "the importance of listening and really seeing people instead of kind of turning a blind eye."
As for Carrie, who issued a statement on April 26 saying she needed to "focus on my well-being," Amanda says the rest of the cast wants her to return as soon as possible, although the top priority is her health.
"I know she's dealing with so much pain right now in her body, and I know that as a dancer, it's the last thing she wants to deal with," she adds.
In addition to appearing on The Talk, Amanda, who welcomed son Elvis with Nick in June 2019, is also working with online grocery platform Instacart on their "Beyond the Cart: A Year of Essential Insights" campaign. The project focuses on how shopping has evolved amid the pandemic and highlights individuals who have gone out of their way to assist others in getting groceries.
"You definitely can overlook some of these unsung heroes, but thank God for them, especially just for my life," the TV personality says. "There was a time that I literally could not go to the grocery store because I was going to the hospital, and I was not allowed to really go anywhere else, or to keep Nick safe, nurses, doctors safe, myself safe, Elvis safe. So these people really did save my life, and I just encourage people to read their stories and to appreciate everything that they've done."