Master of None's New Trailer Starring Lena Waithe Will Warm—And Break—Your Heart

A strikingly beautiful love story.
That's what Netflix has teased in the all-new trailer for season three of Master of None. As previously reported, the Netflix dramedy, which last aired in May 2017, is arriving next month on May 23. However, instead of following Aziz Ansari's Dev Shah, the new season, named Master of None Presents Moments in Love, will focus on Denise (Lena Waithe).
While Ansari's presence on-screen may not be felt as much this season, the comedian, who co-created the series alongside Alan Yang, was certainly involved. Not only did Ansari co-write Moments in Love with Waithe, but he also directed the breakaway season.
And, as the just-released trailer below teases , the bottle season will chronicle the highs and lows of Denise's love story with partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). "OK, hypothetical for you," Waithe as Denise starts off. "Let's say we're at a party. Maxwell's playing. You don't know me. I don't know you. And I ask you out on a date. Would you say yes?"
As the question lingers in the air, scenes from Denise and Alicia's relationship flash across the screen. Simple domestic moments, like folding laundry and reading in bed, are romanticized thanks to a swelling opera score. Things begin to escalate as the couple is seen fighting and growing apart.
"This new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart," Netflix further teased in a description. "Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised."
Fans previously got a taste of Denise's personal life in the original show's critically acclaimed "Thanksgiving" episode, which earned Ansari and Waithe the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2017. In fact, the win made Waithe the first Black woman to win an Emmy for that category.
For a first look at the new season, watch the trailer above.
Master of None season three will be available to stream on May 23.