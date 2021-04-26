2021 OscarsJLO & ARODKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Missed the Vanity Fair Oscars Party? These Glam Pics of Zendaya and Other Stars Will Do the Trick

See who showed up and showed out during the Vanity Fair portrait studio to celebrate the 2021 Oscars on Sunday, April 25.

A night full of glitz and glamour!

After a year of remote and virtual award shows, the 2021 Oscars took a slightly different approach. On Sunday, April 25, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars set the red carpet ablaze with head-turning fashion and fun (socially distanced) interviews.

Of course, the ceremony itself was just as delightful. From Best Supporting Actress nominee Glenn Close showing off her booty-shaking skills to an array of history-making moments, the fanciful affair brought the razzle-dazzle pop culture fans have been yearning for.

But after the show was over, stars like Zendaya, Leslie Odom Jr., Amanda Seyfried and many other A-listers kept the celebration going... Well, sort of.

While this year's Vanity Fair Oscars Party was put on hold, the magazine did capture memorable moments from its fabulous portrait studio. So even though the traditional event didn't take place, photographer Quil Lemons' snapshots from last night will certainly do the trick!

photos
Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

With that, get ready to swoon over your favorite celebs! Scroll through our gallery below and see who struck a pose.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Zendaya

The Euphoria actress lights up the room in her sunny yellow Valentino design.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
H.E.R.

The Oscar winner is all smiles, as she proudly holds up her fabulous accessory.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Andra Day

All that glitters is gold. After all, Andra's chainmail design by Vera Wang is proof.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Vanessa Kirby

When wearing custom Gucci, it's always a good idea to show it all off!

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Lakeith Stanfield

The Oscar nominees is serving both bawdy and face in his Saint Laurent jumpsuit.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Yuh-jung Youn

The Minari star captures her historic win, as she becomes the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Amanda Seyfried

Lady in red! The actress commands the room in a fiery crimson-colored Armani Privé gown.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Steven Yeun

The Minari actor strikes a pose in his Gucci suit.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Daniel Kaluuya

The British actor continues to steal the show after the ceremony with one swoon-worthy portrait.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Renée Zellweger

The Oscar winner is pretty in pink (and wearing Armani Privé) at the Vanity Fair Oscars event.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Leslie Odom Jr.

Gilded in gold! The Hamilton star gets playful in the portrait studio.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Chloé Zhao

What's better than winning one Oscar...two! Even better? The Nomadland director makes history.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Angela Bassett

The actress is looking red hot, hot, hot in her larger-than-life Alberta Ferretti creation.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Viola Davis

The Oscar winner is a vision in white, as she stuns in a one-of-a-kind Alexander McQueen dress.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Glenn Close

Anything but blue! Glenn dazzles in a beaded ensemble by Armani Privé.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Emerald Fennell

The Promising Young Woman writer and director is glowing as she poses with her Oscar.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Harrison Ford

The actor is the definition of cool at the fanciful affair.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Carey Mulligan

Sometimes, more is more. The Promising Young Woman actress dazzles in an over-the-top outfit by Valentino.

Quil Lemons for Vanity Fair
Olivia Colman

It's hard not to smile when you're wearing Dior!

Missed out on the 2021 Oscars? Fret not!

