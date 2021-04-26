Inside Pete Davidson's "Huge Effort" to Sweep New Flame Phoebe Dynevor Off Her Feet

Watch : Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Basically Just Confirmed Romance

The King of Staten Island is going the distance in his effort to court the Duchess of Hastings.

Pete Davidson was spotted in England on April 25 on an intimate outing with British actress Phoebe Dynevor, as the pair were photographed near a Manchester grocery store before they took a grassy stroll together, all bundled up.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, has been rumored to be dating the Bridgerton lead, 26, for a few months. Pete confirmed he was "with my celebrity crush" during a Zoom event on April 11, and fans later noticed the two stars rocking matching "PD" monogram necklaces.

A source close to Pete exclusively tells E! News that the funnyman is "very into Phoebe" and has been flying back and forth from NYC to the U.K. "any chance he gets."

The insider explains, "He doesn't mind, because he's very excited about spending time with her. She's getting to know him and loving this attention."