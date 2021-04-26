Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reacts to Unexpected 2021 Oscars Loss

Watch : Viola Davis On Chadwick Boseman: "He Was Authenticity on Steroids"

It seemed that everyone—from celebrities to fans on social media—began buzzing with questions immediately after the 2021 Oscars ceremony wrapped with the award for Best Actor.



Although Chadwick Boseman was a presumed frontrunner for the award posthumously, it went to actor Anthony Hopkins for his role in the film, The Father. In a belated acceptance speech uploaded to Instagram, the 83-year-old actor took time to pay tribute and acknowledge Boseman's memory.



Although audiences widely viewed the loss as a snub and took to social media to express outrage, Chadwick Boseman's brother, Derrick Boseman, told TMZ that the family doesn't feel slighted, and they are not upset with the outcome. Derrick also wished Hopkins and his family well, stating, "I'm sure [Anthony] would if Chad won."



Derrick also explained that his family "doesn't view Chadwick not winning an Oscar for Best Actor as a snub because every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award."