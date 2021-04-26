Find Out Why Andy Cohen Felt "Intimidated" Hosting the KUWTK Reunion

Watch : Why Andy Cohen Is "Intimidated" By Kardashian-Jenners

Bravo icon Andy Cohen has a PhD in the art of reality TV. Yet even he wasn't prepared for the drama-packed Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode.

The host of E!'s new show, For Real: The Story of Reality TV, spilled the tea on working with the Kardashians for the unprecedented KUWTK season 20 tell-all following the series finale. After 14 years on E!, the Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to the spotlight—and even Cohen felt a little bit intimidated by the A-list clan.

"Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, specifically, were like, 'We want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang,'" Cohen revealed on his SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "But it was a bit kind of intimidating when I sat down with them because they were so not used to this."