Find Out Why Andy Cohen Felt "Intimidated" Hosting the KUWTK Reunion

Bravo icon Andy Cohen has a PhD in the art of reality TV. Yet even he wasn't prepared for the drama-packed Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode.
The host of E!'s new show, For Real: The Story of Reality TV, spilled the tea on working with the Kardashians for the unprecedented KUWTK season 20 tell-all following the series finale. After 14 years on E!, the Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to the spotlight—and even Cohen felt a little bit intimidated by the A-list clan.
"Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, specifically, were like, 'We want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang,'" Cohen revealed on his SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "But it was a bit kind of intimidating when I sat down with them because they were so not used to this."
Cohen speculated that matriarch Kris Jenner wanted to avoid any comparisons to other reality reunion episodes, namely, Cohen's famed Housewives franchise on Bravo. "I think that Kris very consciously didn't want it to have the rank that some Housewives reunions have or the level of acrimony," Cohen confessed.
However, Cohen used one of former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel's catchphrases as an inspiration: "My goal was to talk about everything [...] to mention it all," Cohen said, clarifying there was no expectation for the Kardashians to duke it out onscreen á la Real Housewives of New Jersey style.
In fact, nothing was left unsaid according to Cohen. "By the end of the day, I do not think there was a topic that we did not cover," Cohen continued. He cited conversations including lip injections, "fake butts," Caitlyn Jenner, Kim's marriage to Kris Humphries, her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, and Khloe's relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. And did Kris leak Kim and Ray J's infamous sex tape?
Guess we'll just have to watch to find out!
But one thing is for certain, Cohen is now a huge KUWTK fan—and even got a little starstruck himself. "I fell in love with the whole family," Cohen gushed. "I think they're really impressive...They're all really smart, they all know what they're doing."
Cohen dubbed Kendall Jenner "the most beautiful woman" he's ever seen after meeting her for the first time. He also claimed the runway model was thankful for having the platform to address things the family had never fully "put to bed" before.
Andy Cohen for celebrity family therapist? We think, yes!
