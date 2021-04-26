Get The Look: Amanda Seyfried's 2021 Oscars Beauty Breakdown

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although Amanda Seyfried didn't take home a trophy at the 2021 Oscars, her looks was definitely award-worthy. Celebrity Makeup Artist Genevieve Herr shared her insights on creating Amanda's Academy Awards look with makeup and skincare products from Lancôme. She told E!, "The glorious red tulle of Amanda's Armani gown, with its combination of classic and modern architecture, inspired me to use a bold, complementary color on her lips, while choosing warm colors and bright highlights on her eyes."
Genevieve also shared her step-by-step beauty breakdown with tips and the exact products the used to create the Mank star's look.
Lancôme Clarifique Face Essence
The perfect Oscars skin actually started the night before the ceremony. Genevieve shared, "Amanda used the Lancôme Clarifique Face Essence the night prior and morning-of on her face and neck for extra hydration, radiance and smooth skin texture."
Lancôme Teint Miracle Radiant Foundation
Next, she applied Lancôme Teint Miracle Radiant Foundation with a damp sponge to Amanda's face.
Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Makeup Stick
Genevieve applied Teint Idôle Ultra Makeup Stick as concealer where needed. Then, she used a darker shade to contour Amanda's cheekbones, jawline, and nose. She blended it in with the built-in kabuki brush.
Lancôme Dual Finish Highlighter in Luminous Gold
• To highlight the cheekbones, she applied Lancôme Dual Finish Highlighter in Luminous Gold and dusted it on the high-points of the face where the light would naturally hit for an all over glow
Lancôme Blush Subtil in Blushing Tresor
Genevieve used a touch of Lancôme Blush Subtil in Blushing Tresor on her fingers and blended it on the apples of the cheeks for a hint of color.
Lancôme Le Crayon Khol in Black Coffee
Genevieve lined Amanda's upper lash line with Lancôme Le Crayon Khol in Black Coffee, "taking it from the inner corner to the outer edge, softening the line to create a subtle smokey effect."
Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Rose Fusion
Amanda's makeup artist used shade #5 (dark brown) from the Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Rose Fusion and blended it across the lash line. On the eyelids, she added shade #3 (cranberry shimmer) from the palette to create a rose flush.
Lancôme Le Curler
Genevieve curled Amanda's lashes with the Lancôme Le Curler.
Lancôme Mascaras
Amanda wore two different mascaras. The first layer was Lancôme Dèfinicils High Definition Lengthening Mascara. Her makeup artist topped the lashes with Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara "for added drama on the red carpet."
Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Rose Lancôme
Genevieve lined Amanda's lips with Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Rose Lancôme and then applied Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink in #481, a shade that hasn't launched yet.
