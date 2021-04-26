2021 OscarsJLO & ARODKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Inside Andra Day's Star-Studded Oscars Party With Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund and More

She might not have won at the 2021 Oscars, but Andra Day still had plenty celebrate with pals like Emma Roberts, Evan Ross and more.

By Jess Cohen 26 Apr, 2021 5:01 PMTags
Red CarpetOscarsEmma RobertsGarrett HedlundCelebrities
Watch: Oscars 2021: Dua Lipa, Rihanna & More After-Party Looks

It was a night to remember!

The 2021 Oscars featured a number of must-see moments, but it was Andra Day's after-party that was the hottest ticket in town. The United States vs. Billie Holiday star—she was up for Best Actress but lost to Frances McDormand—hosted a star-studded bash at Spring Place LA, a private membership club in Beverly Hills.

Attendees at the socially distant party included Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund as well as Lee Daniels, Winnie Harlow, Tyler James Williams and Rob Morgan among others.

For Roberts and Hedlund—and Evan Ross—the night was the perfect excuse to call a babysitter and have a little fun. After all, they all welcomed babies in late 2020 (Ross with wife Ashlee Simpson)—and it's safe to say they have definitely earned a carefree evening out together.

And though Day didn't take home that coveted trophy, she still had plenty to celebrate. During her whirlwind awards season, she nabbed a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Billie Holiday and certainly the world's attention.

photos
Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

Take a look at all of Andra's after-party pics, plus more celebrity sightings from post-Oscars soirees, below!

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams, Andra Day & Evan Ross

The trio celebrated the end of award season at the star-studded party.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Lee Daniels & Andra Day

Oh, what a night! Lee Daniels and Day shared a hug while celebrating her nomination.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Squad Photo

In addition to Day's Oscar nomination, the cast also raised a glass to the film's reception around the world.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Garrett Hedlund, Emma Roberts & Evan Ross

Garrett Hedlund, Emma Roberts and Evan enjoyed a well-deserved parents' night out.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow

The gal pals struck a pose at the after-party.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Andra Day

Day was glowing in her custom Vera Wang dress.

BACKGRID
Rihanna

Meanwhile, the "Bitch Better Have My Money" songstress kept things more casual for an after-party at Sunset Tower. 

BACKGRID
Paris Hilton & Maria Bakalova

The heiress and Best Supporting Actress nominee also enjoyed a night out on the town.

BACKGRID
Shanina Shaik & Sara Sampaio

The models dressed to the nines for a post-Oscars celebration in Bel Air.

BACKGRID
Drake

An exclusive gathering in Bel Air was the place to be. 

BACKGRID
Jasmine Tookes & Juan David Borrero

Date night done right!

BACKGRID
Diplo

The DJ was also spotted partying in the swanky Los Angeles neighborhood. 

Trending Stories

1

The Challenge Star Ashley Cain's Baby Daughter Dies From Cancer

2

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Dream Birthday Getaway With Travis Barker

3

Adele Spotted for the First Time in Months at 2021 Oscars After Party

4

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

5

Anna Duggar Shuts Down Critic on How She & Josh Duggar “Afford" 7 Kids