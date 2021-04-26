Inside Andra Day's Star-Studded Oscars Party With Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund and More

Watch : Oscars 2021: Dua Lipa, Rihanna & More After-Party Looks

It was a night to remember!

The 2021 Oscars featured a number of must-see moments, but it was Andra Day's after-party that was the hottest ticket in town. The United States vs. Billie Holiday star—she was up for Best Actress but lost to Frances McDormand—hosted a star-studded bash at Spring Place LA, a private membership club in Beverly Hills.

Attendees at the socially distant party included Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund as well as Lee Daniels, Winnie Harlow, Tyler James Williams and Rob Morgan among others.

For Roberts and Hedlund—and Evan Ross—the night was the perfect excuse to call a babysitter and have a little fun. After all, they all welcomed babies in late 2020 (Ross with wife Ashlee Simpson)—and it's safe to say they have definitely earned a carefree evening out together.

And though Day didn't take home that coveted trophy, she still had plenty to celebrate. During her whirlwind awards season, she nabbed a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Billie Holiday and certainly the world's attention.