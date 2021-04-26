Ashley Cain Pens Gut-Wrenching Message to His Baby Girl Two Days After Her Death

Ashley Cain shared a moving message to honor the life of his 8-month-old daughter, Azaylia Diamond. After a battle with cancer, Azaylia tragically passed away on April 24.

The reality star took to Instagram to share a touching photo of his hand enveloping that of his daughter's, beginning the caption by stating, "My heart is shattered."

"You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride," he continued. "I can't put into words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already."

In October 2020, Ashley, who shared Azaylia with girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee, revealed that at just two months old, his daughter was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of leukemia.

Although the infant went through rounds of hospital treatments, the parents received the devastating news on April 8 that the cancer had spread and their daughter was given a few days to live. From there, Azaylia was taken home to spend some quality time with her family.