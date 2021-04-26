Amelia Hamlin Reveals Her Adorable Nickname for Scott Disick's Daughter Penelope

Seems like Amelia Hamlin is feeling just "peesh"-y about her relationship.
The 19-year-old model has been making waves with her romance with boyfriend Scott Disick, who is almost two decades her senior. The father of three has been wooing the Instagram model since late 2020, and their Valentine's Day 2021 celebration confirmed the couple was getting serious.
As fans are aware, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Disick has been grappling with ex Kourtney Kardashian's new budding romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. A source exclusively told E! News that Disick has been "uncomfortable" with how close Kardashian and Barker have become so quickly.
Yet, it seems Disick's current girlfriend Hamlin is also in it for the long haul.
Disick shared an adorable photo of daughter Penelope Disick on Instagram with the caption, "Driving miss poosh." A pursed lip Penelope is wearing a sweater from aunt Kim Kardashian's Skims kid's collection and driving a go-cart with dad Disick in the passenger seat. Poosh is a reference to Kourtney's lifestyle brand of the same name.
Hamlin commented "peeesh" with a white heart emoji in response. While some fans didn't take her note lightly—including pointing out that she's closer in age with Penelope than boyfriend Disick—Hamlin let the hate roll off.
This isn't Penelope's first time trying her hand behind the wheel! The sweet 8-year-old posed in the front seat of a luxury sports car with blue leather interior on March 5. "P feeling the new blue," Disick wrote on Instagram.
So could Hamlin be making an appearance alongside Penelope soon on camera or social media? The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has had stints on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and certainly knows how to navigate both reality TV and Instagram. Perhaps Hamlin will be in the new family photo with Disick and his children on KUWTK!