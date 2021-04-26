Oscar Winner Yuh-Jung Youn Had the Perfect Response When Asked How Brad Pitt Smells

Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn, who delivered perhaps the most memorable acceptance speech of the 2021 Oscars, continues to be a source of priceless moments.
Following her adorable onstage remarks about Minari executive producer Brad Pitt after he presented her with Best Supporting Actress, the 73-year-old performer kept the quips coming backstage.
When a reporter asked what she talked about with Pitt and if she could describe how he smells, Youn replied with a laugh, "I didn't smell him. I'm not a dog."
She went on to say she has been a fan of the star's since he was "young," and that she "couldn't believe" it when he said her name to present her with the Oscar.
"Maybe I just blacked out a couple seconds," she continued. "What should I say, 'Where am I?' or something like that? But I kept asking my friend, 'Am I saying it right? Do they understand what I'm trying to say?'" She added with a laugh, "I'm still not myself, so don't ask me too many questions, please."
While in the press room, Youn also praised the Ad Astra actor for the way he said her name during the ceremony.
"I can tell he practiced a lot—he didn't mispronounce my name," she shared. "That moment, when I got there, I [was] just lost. What I was supposed to say, 'Should I begin?' or something?"
After Pitt handed her the statue, she said in front of the audience as part of her acceptance speech, "Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa? Very honored to meet you."
