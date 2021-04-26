Anthony Hopkins Makes History With Surprise Best Actor Win at the 2021 Oscars

Watch : Oscars 2021: Must-See Moments

And the winner is…

On Sunday, April 25, Anthony Hopkins took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 2021 Oscars. Hopkins nabbed the acting prize for his performance of Anthony, an aging man who is an unreliable narrator due to progressing memory loss, in The Father.

The 83-year-old actor, who previously won an Academy Award in the same category for his work in The Silence of the Lambs, wasn't present for the awards show. Thus, presenter and last year's Best Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix accepted the award on Hopkins' behalf.

The Joker actor told the crowd, "The Academy congratulates Anthony Hopkins and accepts the Oscar on his behalf."

Although Hopkins wasn't the frontrunner in this category, as many thought the Oscar would go to the late Chadwick Boseman for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, his win is a historic one. Specifically, the celebrated actor just dethroned the late Christopher Plummer as the oldest Oscar winner ever. Plummer, who passed away in February at 91, was 82 when he took home the Best Supporting Actor award in 2011 for his performance in Beginners.