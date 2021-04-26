2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners
2021 OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn "Finally" Got to Meet Brad Pitt as She Won an Oscar

Yuh-Jung Youn celebrated her history-making Oscar win with a shout-out to the A-lister who presented her the award.

By Lauren Piester 26 Apr, 2021 3:09 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsBrad PittOscarsCelebrities
Watch: Yeri Han & Yuh-Jung Youn Talk Filming "Minari" in 25 Days

Yuh-Jung Youn may have just won an Oscar, but somehow all we could think as we watched the first part of her speech was, "Same." 

The prolific Korean actress just won her first Oscar—the first Korean actress to even be nominated—for her role as the grandmother Soon-ja in Minari, and that's already pretty incredible. It was made all the more surreal by the fact that Brad Pitt introduced her category and handed her the award, and she seemed a bit overwhelmed as she headed to the mic. 

"Mr. Brad Pitt, finally," she quipped. "Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa? Very honored to meet you." 

Normally, Youn explained, she watches the Oscars on TV, so it's hard to believe she's actually there, accepting her very own award. "Let me pull myself together," she said. She was particularly shocked about the women she won against.

"I don't believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close?" she said. "I've been watching her in so many performances, so this is just...all the nominees, we are the winners for different movies, but we played a different role, so we cannot compete with each other." 

photos
See the Winners of the 2021 Oscars

The stunned 73-year-old also thanked her Minari family, who she said have become like her actual family, and her actual children "who made me go out and work." 

"This is the result," she said. "Because mommy worked so hard." 

AMPAS/ABC

Youn even forgave everyone who has mispronounced her name, because an Oscar apparently makes up for a whole lot of things. 

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reunite in L.A. Following Split

2

The Challenge Star Ashley Cain's Baby Daughter Dies From Cancer

3

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Youn competed in her category against Maria Bakalova of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman from The Father, and Amanda Seyfried in Mank

Minari, which followed a Korean family that moved to Arkansas to start a farm, is also nominated five other awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Steven Yeun

Trending Stories

1

Brad Pitt Finally Shows at the 2021 Oscars and He Was Worth the Wait

2

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis

3

Glenn Close's "Da Butt" Dance Is the Only 2021 Oscars GIF That Matters

4

Why Best Actor Winner Anthony Hopkins Skipped the 2021 Oscars

5

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reunite in L.A. Following Split