See Leslie Jones' Hilarious Rant About the "Three-Hour" Speeches at the 2021 Oscars

Leslie Jones didn't hold back in offering her signature unfiltered commentary during the 2021 Oscars ceremony.

The 53-year-old Saturday Night Live alum took to Instagram while watching the telecast on Sunday, April 25 to post footage of herself complaining about the length of the show's acceptance speeches. Her sentiment mirrored complaints from Twitter users throughout the night about the lack of music to cut off the speeches.

Leslie filmed her video as Mank's Erik Messerschmidt was accepting the prize for Best Cinematography. The comedian seemed particularly bothered by Erik's remark that he wished he could split the trophy "into five pieces" in order to share it with his fellow nominees.

"But we really hope that you don't cut it into five pieces because, Lord have mercy," Leslie said in her video. "Everybody done got up there and said about 17 minutes of a f--king speech. It's already in the Alcoholics-Anonymous-and-we-gonna-roast-each-other f--king building. And you motherf--kers look scared as f--k."

She continued, "Don't get up there and do a three-hour speech. So no, you shouldn't be able to cut it into five parts. Thank God and move on, son!"